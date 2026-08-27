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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
Rp 2.129.000
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
- Style: II3789-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Rp 2.129.000
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
- Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
- Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
- Style: II3789-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Rp 2.129.000