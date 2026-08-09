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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Women's Shoes - Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

Women's Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.


  • Colour Shown: Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Style: IB7007-107
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

30% off

Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Style: IB7007-107
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (10)

4.3 stars

  • Statement Piece

    yorubar117750092

    By far my favorite pair of Air Jordan’s. Immediately out the box the colors are vibrant and fun. A true statement piece to any wardrobe!!

  • Nice looking shoe.

    MMerc

    Nice sneaker. Love the laces and the mid top. Great color combo. Comfortable.

  • EXPOSED FOAM

    DaisyM329365840

    The shoes are pretty, the exposed foam at the top makes no sense. I have to return them for that reason.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

30% off

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