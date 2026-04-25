Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes

Not as pictured
Shonteria727136229
Kind of disappointed because I brought the shoes specifically for the pretty flowers throughout the laces, but they came with only one big flower on each shoe, which doesn’t look the same as the picture.
This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE
This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
3.5 stars
Not as pictured
Shonteria727136229
Kind of disappointed because I brought the shoes specifically for the pretty flowers throughout the laces, but they came with only one big flower on each shoe, which doesn’t look the same as the picture.
Cute
tia190092309
Cute Jordan’s and cuties like them a lot
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE