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Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes - Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

Older Kids' Shoes

Rp 1.599.000
Select SizeSize Guide

This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.


  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow
  • Style: II0592-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

Rp 1.599.000

This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow
  • Style: II0592-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (2)

3.5 stars

  • Not as pictured

    Shonteria727136229

    Kind of disappointed because I brought the shoes specifically for the pretty flowers throughout the laces, but they came with only one big flower on each shoe, which doesn’t look the same as the picture.

  • Cute

    tia190092309

    Cute Jordan’s and cuties like them a lot

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

Rp 1.599.000

Complete the look