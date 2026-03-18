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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - White/White/Metallic Silver/White

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

Rp 1.939.000
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IQ9381-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 1.939.000

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IQ9381-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (2)

4 stars

  • Maybe one of my favorite styles I have gotten

    Maggie247744650

    These are the perfect summer shoe. The fit is comfortable. Love the style of them

  • Synthetic leather, feels cheap!

    Suzanne00356f605fc94f82a79a4d1cc5656392

    I did not expect these to have synthetic materials in the upper. The product description did not specify this. No matter how hard they try, synthetic leather feels stiff and cheap, not the usual Jordan brand quality. They were also way off on sizing (about a half size too large in my normal size). I was disappointed, to say the least and will be returning them.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 1.939.000

Complete the look