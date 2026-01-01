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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
Rp 1.529.000
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2060-100
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Rp 1.529.000
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
- Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
- Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2060-100
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Rp 1.529.000