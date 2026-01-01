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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

Rp 1.529.000
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2060-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 1.529.000

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
  • Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
  • Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2060-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    Rp 1.529.000

    Complete the look