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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

Rp 1.529.000
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IR1142-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 1.529.000

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather offers durability and structure.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IR1142-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    Rp 1.529.000

    Complete the look