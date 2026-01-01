Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
- Style: IR1142-001
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Genuine leather offers durability and structure.
- Perforations on the toes add breathability.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole adds durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Wings logo on the heel
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
- Style: IR1142-001
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE