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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

Rp 1.529.000
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 1.529.000

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Demechtrisf9e6603bf34c430cb8dc534b15959818

    Love them. They were just as they appeared before purchase.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 1.529.000

Complete the look