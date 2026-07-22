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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

Rp 2.129.000
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
  • Style: IU2268-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 2.129.000

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
  • Style: IU2268-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • Muted Classiness

    JamesR497376264

    Classy and easy to wear any day with the right outfit. Good work shoe since it has style and is way more comfortable than your typical dress sneaker.

  • Mandatory

    Gonell01

    Everyone should buy this classic

  • Nice

    JayD925046246

    Really nice in hand, quality is on point.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 2.129.000

Complete the look