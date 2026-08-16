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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

Rp 1.939.000
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IO2047-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 1.939.000

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IO2047-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • The best of all best

    paulh424599422

    Very good and very comfortable

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Rp 1.939.000

Complete the look