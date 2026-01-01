Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver
- Style: IO2048-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
- Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Wings logo on heel
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver
- Style: IO2048-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE