The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.7 Stars
TranL286302771 - 29 Sept 2022
very nice
TranL291106502 - 29 Sept 2022
very nice
Nike guy - 12 Jun 2022
Bought this last year in November and still going hard even though I do use many other shoes, but this one is a good one for all season and different outfits