Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Men's Shoe

      Rp 1,429,000

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      Design your own Nike By You product

      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: CW2289-111

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (45)

      4.7 Stars

      • TranL286302771 - 29 Sept 2022

        very nice

      • TranL291106502 - 29 Sept 2022

        very nice

      • Best shoes for all season

        Nike guy - 12 Jun 2022

        Bought this last year in November and still going hard even though I do use many other shoes, but this one is a good one for all season and different outfits