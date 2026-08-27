Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
These AF-1s are all about the details. Customise your label, laces and dubrae, and don't forget to leave your mark with personal text on the backtab. Between 8 colour choices and additional translucent and gum rubber options for the sole, this design is destined to be one of a kind—just like you.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: HF0661-900
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
These AF-1s are all about the details. Customise your label, laces and dubrae, and don't forget to leave your mark with personal text on the backtab. Between 8 colour choices and additional translucent and gum rubber options for the sole, this design is destined to be one of a kind—just like you.
What's your base?
Start with the leather upper, then choose between traditional, translucent and gum rubber for the midsole and outsole.
Colour-up
Clean neutrals, luxe metallics, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?
Express yourself
Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to 9 characters on the strap. Plus, your name is on the box.
More benefits
- From tough stitching to pristine materials to the cupsole design, it delivers durable style that's smoother than backboard glass.
- Originally designed for performance hoops, the Air cushioning provides lasting comfort.
- Rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles adds traction and durability.
Product details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: HF0661-900
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Air Force 1
Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF-1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the street and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colourways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2,000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can't be denied.
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 High By You