Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men's Shoes

World Cup 2026
montya53bcca4dac3f4871ae551125d09c5ecc
These are slick looking kicks. Bought them specifically for the World Cup. Loved them so much, had to buy a pair for my niece.
Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
5 stars
World Cup 2026
montya53bcca4dac3f4871ae551125d09c5ecc
These are slick looking kicks. Bought them specifically for the World Cup. Loved them so much, had to buy a pair for my niece.
Loving my Air Force Ones
RonaldP635144112
There’s clearly nothing more satisfying than a fresh pair a Nike Air Force 1’s … I’m old school and I have been wearing Air Force Ones since 1982.. My absolute favorite pair of Nike shoes 💪🏽💯…
Good shoe and comfortable
chrisab8049ae317c44e380f3ba5571b773bb
I don't wear a lot of NIke since most of their shoes are narrow and have inconsistent sizing imo. I wear a 10 and the Nike 10 in the airforce fit very good. The shoe is surprisingly comfortable. The larger toe box is a benefit. Good shoe and value
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'