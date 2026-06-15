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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men's Shoes - White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'

Men‘s shoes

Rp 1.909.000
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men's Shoes - White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy
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Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.


  • Colour Shown: White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IQ0407-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'

Rp 1.909.000

Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.

Benefits

  • The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IQ0407-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (9)

5 stars

  • World Cup 2026

    montya53bcca4dac3f4871ae551125d09c5ecc

    These are slick looking kicks. Bought them specifically for the World Cup. Loved them so much, had to buy a pair for my niece.

  • Loving my Air Force Ones

    RonaldP635144112

    There’s clearly nothing more satisfying than a fresh pair a Nike Air Force 1’s … I’m old school and I have been wearing Air Force Ones since 1982.. My absolute favorite pair of Nike shoes 💪🏽💯…

  • Good shoe and comfortable

    chrisab8049ae317c44e380f3ba5571b773bb

    I don't wear a lot of NIke since most of their shoes are narrow and have inconsistent sizing imo. I wear a 10 and the Nike 10 in the airforce fit very good. The shoe is surprisingly comfortable. The larger toe box is a benefit. Good shoe and value

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'

Rp 1.909.000

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