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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
Rp 1.909.000
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IR0952-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Rp 1.909.000
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.
Benefits
- Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles delivers traction and durability.
Product Details
- Padded collar
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IR0952-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Rp 1.909.000