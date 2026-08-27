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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes - Black/Black/White

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

Men's Shoes

Rp 1.909.000
Black/Black/White
White/White/Black
Design your own Nike By You product

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IR0952-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

Rp 1.909.000

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IR0952-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

    Rp 1.909.000