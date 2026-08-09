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Highly Rated
ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes - Platinum Violet/Barely Green/Silver Lilac/Platinum Violet

ACG Zegama Hike

Women's Hiking Shoes

Rp 2.899.000
Platinum Violet/Barely Green/Silver Lilac/Platinum Violet
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.


  • Colour Shown: Platinum Violet/Barely Green/Silver Lilac/Platinum Violet
  • Style: IO7855-002
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

ACG Zegama Hike

Rp 2.899.000

THE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T. OF ACG HIKE.

Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.

Stacked cushioning

The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.

Reliable traction

The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

Stable Containment

Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.

Fit for Comfort

As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.

More Benefits

  • Breathable textile upper is lightweight for long hikes and durable to withstand tough terrain.
  • Soft and stretchy, the ankle cuff helps keep out trail debris.

Product Details

  • Heel and tongue loops
  • Women's US 8: 348g
  • Stack Height: 32mm (Heel)/28mm (Forefoot)
  • Offset/Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm
  • Lug Height: 5mm
  • Colour Shown: Platinum Violet/Barely Green/Silver Lilac/Platinum Violet
  • Style: IO7855-002
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (23)

4.7 stars

  • So comfy!

    Lauracd06ab4b88c04f7abd54d9471876e5a1

    Most comfortable hiking shoes I’ve ever worn!

  • Crystal625496392

    Very comfortable from the moment you put them on. No problems with my first 2 hikes.

  • A surprisingly comfortable hiking shoe

    MamaDodo

    As someone new to trail running shoes, I was surprised by how comfortable these felt right out of the box. They fit true to size and have plenty of room in the toe box without feeling too wide. The cushioning is excellent and helped keep my feet comfortable on longer hikes and runs over uneven terrain. I also appreciated the grip, which felt secure on both rocky and loose dirt trails. Overall, these are a great introduction to trail shoes and gave me the confidence to tackle more challenging trails.

ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes

ACG Zegama Hike

Rp 2.899.000

A rock-solid, lightweight hiking boot built from a high-speed trail runner.

Engineered For

Hiking

Terrain

Rugged

Cushioning

Maximum

Shoe Weight

Approx. 348g (Women's UK 5.5)

Features That Perform

  • Lightweight Cushioning

    The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.

  • Reliable Traction

    The trusted Vibram® Megagrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

  • Stable Containment

    Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.

  • Fit for Comfort

    As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.

Complete the look