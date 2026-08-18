ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes

Zegama Hike for the win!
TravisC446155842
These boots are amazing! I've been wearing the Zegama 2's for a couple of years. I almost didn't get these because i thought they would be as soft as the Zegama 2's. I am glad i did! these are incredibly comfortable, soft enough to give you cushion and shock absorption with out your foot sinking into them. I have some stability issues with my back and hip, and these are the perfect balance of support and comfort! Awesome job ACG department! Please keep these in the lineup!!