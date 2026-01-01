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Nike ACG
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Rp 379.000
This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IM9322-100
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Nike ACG
Rp 379.000
This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.
Product Details
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IM9322-100
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike ACG
Rp 379.000