 
image 1 of 5
Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt - White

Nike ACG

Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt

Rp 379.000

This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IM9322-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Nike ACG

Rp 379.000

This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IM9322-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ACG.

    Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt

    Nike ACG

    Rp 379.000

    Complete the look