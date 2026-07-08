ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals

ACG Air Deschutz+

Rp 1.129.000

NOT YOUR BASIC SANDAL.

From city hikes to canyon trails and long walks on the beach, the Nike ACG Air Deschutz + is built to get you places. Its classic '90s look is paired with a rugged outdoor-inspired design made from quick-drying materials with plush cushioning. Strap in and let the elements of nature shape your character.

Northwest Tested

This product was designed and tested in Oregon, USA. The state's vast wilderness and climate served as inspiration for the sandal's look and purpose.

Time-Tested Comfort

Nike Air unit in the heel gives you cushioning for those wet and rocky adventures.

Adventure Approved

Whether you're splashing in creeks or hopping boulders, the quick-drying materials in the upper and sticky rubber outsole keep you ready for the outdoors. Hook-and-loop straps let you quickly personalise your fit to match the day's adventures.