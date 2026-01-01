Nike Academy Plus
Football
For those who want to optimise ball control, let your next strike be with the Academy Plus ball. Created with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, the ball features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight, shot after shot.
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0640-100
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Nike Academy Plus
For those who want to optimise ball control, let your next strike be with the Academy Plus ball. Created with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, the ball features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight, shot after shot.
Product Details
- Twelve-panel design
- 60% rubber/15% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/12% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0640-100
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Academy Plus