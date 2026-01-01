image 1 of 5
Nike Academy
Football Gymsack (18L)
Rp 329.000
Lightweight and simple, the Nike Academy Gymsack is a quick way to store and carry the gear you need to train, play and make the most of your day.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0924-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy
Rp 329.000
Lightweight and simple, the Nike Academy Gymsack is a quick way to store and carry the gear you need to train, play and make the most of your day.
Benefits
- Small zip pocket provides quick access to small essentials.
- Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
Product Details
- 51cm H x 36cm W x 5cm D (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0924-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Academy.
Nike Academy
Rp 329.000