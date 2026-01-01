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Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L) - Black/Black/White

Nike Academy

Football Backpack (Large, 30L)

Rp 799.000
Black/Black/White
Linen/Black/Bright Crimson
ONE SIZE

With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. Ready for wet or dry conditions, it features multiple compartments, including one big enough for your football, to help keep your gear secure.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IO0912-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Academy

Rp 799.000

With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. Ready for wet or dry conditions, it features multiple compartments, including one big enough for your football, to help keep your gear secure.

Benefits

  • Water-resistant rain fly for secure protection.
  • Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
  • Wet/dry compartment helps keep gear clean and organised.
  • Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
  • Sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop.

Product Details

  • 51cm H x 33cm W x 18cm D (approx.)
  • Body: 100% polyester Rain cover: 100% nylon.
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IO0912-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L)

    Nike Academy

    Rp 799.000

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