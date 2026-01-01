Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. Ready for wet or dry conditions, it features multiple compartments, including one big enough for your football, to help keep your gear secure.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0912-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy
With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. Ready for wet or dry conditions, it features multiple compartments, including one big enough for your football, to help keep your gear secure.
Benefits
- Water-resistant rain fly for secure protection.
- Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
- Wet/dry compartment helps keep gear clean and organised.
- Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
- Sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop.
Product Details
- 51cm H x 33cm W x 18cm D (approx.)
- Body: 100% polyester Rain cover: 100% nylon.
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0912-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Academy.
Nike Academy