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Nike Academy
Football
Rp 409.000
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
- Colour Shown: Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
- Style: IQ0642-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy
Rp 409.000
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
Product details
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
- Style: IQ0642-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Academy
Rp 409.000