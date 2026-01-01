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Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football - Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black

Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

Football

Rp 439.000

Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.


  • Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
  • Style: IR4337-398
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

Rp 439.000

Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.

Product Details

  • 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
  • Style: IR4337-398
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football

    Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

    Rp 439.000

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