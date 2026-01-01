Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Football
Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.
- Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
- Style: IR4337-398
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.
Product Details
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
- Style: IR4337-398
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'