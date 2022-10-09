Socks (Numeric Sizing)

Use the chart below to determine the right size for you.

Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.

Size Chart
Size123456
US – Men's4 - 5.56 - 7.58 - 9.510 - 11.512 - 13.514 - 16
US – Women's5.5 - 77.5 - 99.5 - 1111.5 - 13
US – Kids'4Y - 5.5Y6Y - 7.5Y
UK3.5 - 55.5 - 6.57 - 8.59 - 10.511 - 12.513 - 15
Asia Pacific23 - 2424 - 25.526 - 27.528 - 29.530 - 31.532 - 34
EU36 - 3838.5 - 40.541 - 4344 - 45.546 - 4848.5 - 50.5