|Watch Face Size
|41mm
|45mm
|Band Fits Wrists
|130 – 200mm
|140 – 220mm
Apple Watch Nike
Use the chart below to determine the right size for you.
|40mm
|44mm
|130 – 200mm
|140 – 220mm
|38mm
|42mm
|130 – 200mm
|140 – 210mm
Measure the circumference of your wrist to determine band size. Most women's wrists are within the 140–175mm range. Most men's wrists are within the 165–195mm range.
You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm and 44mm cases.