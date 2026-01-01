Back to SearchNike Factory Store - WoodburyClosed • Opens at 10.00Woodbury Common Premium Outlets600 Race Track LaneCentral Valley, NY, 10917-6203, US8459288838Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 10.00 - 21.00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.It's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store - ParamusThe Outlets at Bergen Town Center810 Bergen Town Center #37Paramus, NJ, 07652-5010, USClosed • Opens at 10.00Nike Factory Store - North Bronx340 Baychester Ave.Bronx, NY, 10475-4588, USClosed • Opens at 10.00Nike Factory Store - Harlem5 W. 125th StreetNew York, NY, 10027-4861, USClosed • Opens at 10.00