Back to SearchNike Factory Store - CitadelClosed • Opens at 10.00Citadel Outlets100 Citadel Dr Suite 561Commerce, CA, 90040-1523, US3237201684Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 10.00 - 21.00Special HoursFri, 7 Aug - Thu, 13 Aug: 10.00 - 21.00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.It's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Community Store - East LA4585 Whittier BlvdEast Los Angeles, CA, 90022-2432, USClosed • Opens at 10.00Nike Community Store - Watts9801 S Alameda StLos Angeles, CA, 90002-3158, USClosed • Opens at 10.00Nike Glendale837 Americana Way, Suite D11Glendale, CA, 91210-1509, USClosed • Opens at 10.00