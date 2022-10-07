Street Football x Barcelona
Our Crew, Our Story
In a city where football means so much, Barcelona's street footballers are returning to action.
Together they are ready to ignite the city’s passion for the beautiful game once more and raise the spirits of a community bound by a shared love for all things football.
Meet the crew
“Football is important to society so we wanted to get back to the roots of what makes the game so great, by making it open and accessible to anyone. Street Football x BCN seeks to make ordinary people feel like champions by offering a space where they feel valued. I’m happy that we’ve created something where people from all over the world—I am originally from Ecuador—can come together.”
Gabriel
Project Founder
“Football is happiness, allowing my body to express itself and my spirit to come alive. When I first moved to Barcelona from Canada I struggled to fit in but Street Football x BCN has become my home away from home. Even if we don’t speak the same language, we all understand each other when we play.”
Alison
“Football is about teamwork, camaraderie and solidarity and helps you forget about any problems you may have away from the game. I arrived here from Morocco in 2002 and it’s great to be surrounded by so much cultural variety with a similar philosophy to freestyle football.”
Anas
“Being born and raised in Barcelona, to me the game is everything. It unites people and teaches things that are important in daily life, like respect, commitment and having the strength to get back up when you fall down. That is what our crew is all about.”
Alba
“I never miss a game but it’s not about goals and trophies—it’s about how the game makes you feel, the friends you make and setting a good example for the next generation to follow.”
Juan
“Football brings different people and cultures together from all over the world that otherwise might not have connected if it wasn’t for football. From the moment I moved here and started playing with the crew, it was clear Barcelona had something special about it.”