Mercurial: Day in the Life with Ada and CR7

Mercurial: Day in the Life
Mercurial players like Ada Hegerberg and Cristiano Ronaldo know speed makes all the difference on the pitch. Whether it's a match day or an extra training session in the offseason, they both build daily routines designed to make them faster so they have that extra step when they need it.
Always Accelerating
Ronaldo and Ada both go hard on the training pitch and in the gym, with a mix of conditioning workouts and speed drills designed to build quickness on and off the ball. Click below to explore NTC workouts and accelerate your game.
Faster Together
Streamlined for speed, every element of the new Mercurial worn by Ada and CR7 is there for a purpose. A lightweight Vaporposite upper, adaptable lining and springy Aerotrak plate all work together to help you play your fastest on the pitch.