Push Yourself to Improve Your Strength

Push yourself just a little bit further to see big improvements in your skill and strength over time.

One big thing I remind my clients about is the importance of working outside of your habits. This means that instead of doing what you've always done, you need to push yourself further.



It's easy to complain that what you've tried before hasn't worked, or to back out once things get really challenging. But instead of complaining, which just breathes life into the problem, think of yourself as having a 2.0 mentality, where you'll be a little bit stronger and healthier every day, creating a foundation you can build on.



Often, when people are doing a workout, they get to a point where they're really exerting themselves and are pushed to the edge of what they've done before.



And because it's so hard—you're sweating, or a little shaky, or your heart is pounding—you just stop.