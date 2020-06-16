Snack Smarter with these Quick and Easy Go-Tos

Grabbing a pre-packaged bar or shake can seem like the healthy option, but there's often hidden ingredients that aren't so great for you. Instead, try having some of these real-food snacks on hand. They're just as quick and easy, and much better for you.

We all get hungry between meals, especially if we're being active. You might want to grab a packaged bar or a protein shake in a bottle because they seem healthy—but they can be loaded with chemical preservatives, stabilisers and sugar substitutes. Instead, make your snack a real food that's packed with energy and will curb your hunger for hours.

Here are my go-to snacks: