Learn to Set Micro Goals

We've all set goals before—setting them is the easy part, because dreaming big can be really fun. Following through to make those dreams a reality? That's the hard part.

My advice is to take your big-picture goal and break it down into more specific, doable micro goals.

For example, I have clients who say their goal is "to get in shape". That's a great big-picture goal. But it's easy to put off starting until tomorrow because there's no deadline and there's no quantitative way of measuring whether or not you're meeting the goal.

So, I ask clients to drill down and to be more specific from there. "I want to get in shape, so I'm going to start working out". Okay, getting there, but not specific enough yet.