How to prevent blisters while running

Visit a running shop to try on shoes with an expert. Ask to try a few types of shoes to get a sense of which feels the best for your foot. "Try at least three different shoe models and walk or run in them before making a choice", Cunha says. Make sure you have adequate toe space between your big toe and the top part of your shoe. "There should be about a thumb's width between your longest toe and the front of the shoe", Cunha says. "Your toes should have room to wiggle, but your foot shouldn't slide around".

Another tip: "Buy shoes in the evening when your feet are most swollen", Cunha says. This is especially important if you spend most of the day standing or walking. "Custom orthotics can also help your shoe fit better to your foot", Cunha adds.

Pro tip: Do your research or ask the expert at the running shop if the running shoes you're interested in buying are approved by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.