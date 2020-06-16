HIT to Maximise Time and Results

So what does this awesome workout look like? HIT, which stands for High Intensity Training, is where you work to your max effort for a short burst, recover and then repeat. This allows you to continuously spike your heart rate and to reach your max training zone. Rather than a workout that's a long jog at a steady pace, think of HIT as switching back and forth between an all-out sprint and recovering.

You've probably already thrown down some HIT in the form of Tabata, EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) and Dropsets. These are all fun and effective work sets that get your heart rate up—and fast! The exercises for the max-effort sections that I use the most often in my workouts are burpees, mountain climbers, tuck jumps and push-ups. HIT workouts typically incorporate full-body exercises that challenge strength, plyometric ability and the cardiovascular system at the same time.