Get the Kids Moving and Work Out as a Family

By Nike Training
Get the family fired up and ready to move with these tips to make it fun.
Families, assemble! We've got the workout to keep you all entertained, fit and strong. With different speeds to keep your heart pumping and your body moving, you and the kids will be happily exhausted once you reach the finishing line.
There's nothing more important than keeping the whole family active. We're often immersed in our studies or work, but getting active together is a fun way to bond as a family. So assemble your crew and head to your activation stations. It could be your garden or your living room rug. Whatever it is, get ready, as you and the family are about to get sweaty.
Let's make it interesting
The Activation Stations workout is all about getting those knees up and those elbows back, so why not have your family march around the house as you do each move? Manoeuvre around the furniture and sing your favourite tune as you all try not to bump into each other along the way. Whoever best executes the moves and keeps singing from start to finish is crowned the winner. They get to pick tonight's family activity, so the game is on!
Ready … Go!