Lacking Workout Equipment? Try These Modifications

Coaching and Nutrition
How to Modify Workouts If You Don't Have the Equipment
By Nike Training
You can still get a heart-pumping workout just by using what you have at home.
You've made the time, you've got the workout and you're ready to crush it—but wait, you don't actually have the kettlebell the routine calls for. Or a box. Or actually, any equipment! No problem.
Every workout can be modified to use the tools you do have. Try the alternatives below to get just as much burn, no matter your set-up. And remember, you can always find killer bodyweight-only workouts in the NTC app; just filter for "no equipment" for tons of options.
No matter what modification or substitution you're faced with, think of the moment as a challenge to overcome—not an excuse to quit or skip a workout. Armed with this attitude and know-how, you'll always be able to make a workout work, wherever you are.