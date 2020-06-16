Are You Getting Enough Sleep?

There's a good reason you've always heard that eight hours is the magic number for a night's sleep: research supports it. "Some people need 9–10 hours to feel good, though. If you're training hard, you need a little more sleep than usual. The scary thing is, most people only clock 6–6.5 hours", says Shona Halson, a recovery expert and Associate Professor at the Australian Catholic University's School of Behavioural and Health Sciences.

The best way to see how many hours you need is to write down when you go to bed and wake up to calculate how many hours you tend to get. Watches and other tracking devices that monitor sleep can be unreliable and tend to overestimate the time you were asleep. Once you see how many hours of sleep you're averaging a night, track how you feel during your waking hours, Halson says. "When you wake up, how do you feel? Do you need several cups of coffee to get going?"