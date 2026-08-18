White caps for women: coverage from the top down
Head out ready for whatever the weather throws, in a women's white cap. Front visors are ideal for keeping both sun and rain out of your eyes, so you can focus on the challenge at hand. Breathable materials and air vents keep you comfortable when the intensity rises. Plus, you'll find options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric moves sweat away from your skin, helping it evaporate faster to keep you fresh and snug. You can take your comfort to the max with a cap featuring Nike AeroAdapt technology. It uses targeted panels of sweat-activated vents to help keep you at the optimal temperature, so you're not distracted as you train.
Create a statement look in our white hats for women. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh on many of our caps, along with vintage logos and bold graphics—so you can set the tone for the game ahead. Structured options give you a classic look, while unstructured styles are designed to mould to the shape of your head for a personalised fit. For added security, pick a workout cap with an elastic drawcord and an easy-to-use toggle to keep your hat in place during intense movement.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a women's white cap with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.