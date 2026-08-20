At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Women's Clothing

(558)
Gender 
(1)
Women
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
47,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
129,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
109,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
64,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
69,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
54,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
29,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Dress
99,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €

At least 50% sustainable materials women's clothes: move in the right direction

Feel even better about your apparel when you choose our sustainable women's clothing. Whether you're heading to the gym, taking to the pitch or cheering from the stands, we've got options to suit you. Expect innovative technology across the collection, designed to help you perform. Like sustainable clothes for women featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so you stay cool and dry. Or Therma-FIT technology that traps your natural body heat between the fibres to give you warmth without weight.


In our women's sustainable clothing edit, you'll find soft, smooth materials built with plenty of flex. This means there's nothing holding you back from performing at your best. A wide range of colours and styles makes it easy to find clothing to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on chests and cuffs, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.


We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our women's sustainable clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Plus, organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. The result? You get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sustainable women's clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.