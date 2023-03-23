Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's Basketball

      ShoesSports BrasHoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSocksAccessories & Equipment
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Pro Elite 2.0
      Nike Pro Elite 2.0 Sleeve
      Nike Pro Elite 2.0
      Sleeve
      €27.99
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Nike Swoosh Fly
      Nike Swoosh Fly Women's T-Shirt
      Nike Swoosh Fly
      Women's T-Shirt
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      €74.99
      Jordan One Take 4
      Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Basketball Shoes
      €99.99
      WNBA
      WNBA Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      WNBA
      Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      €109.99
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €69.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      €34.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      €59.99
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Everyday Crew
      Nike Everyday Crew Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Crew
      Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
      €22.99
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Basketball Shoes
      €119.99
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou Women's Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou
      Women's Basketball Shoes
      €184.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      €42.99
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Jordan x Billie Eilish Women's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Women's Hoodie
      €129.99
      Nike Precision 5
      Nike Precision 5 Basketball Shoe
      Nike Precision 5
      Basketball Shoe
      €74.99
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Basketball Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2
      Basketball Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy"
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy" Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy"
      Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      €119.99
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low
      Basketball Shoes
      €179.99
      Kyrie Low 5
      Kyrie Low 5 Basketball Shoes
      Kyrie Low 5
      Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Nike Renew Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      €84.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
      Bestseller
      Jordan
      Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
      €19.99