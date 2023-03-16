Skip to main content
        Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
        €24.99
        Brooklyn Nets City Edition
        Brooklyn Nets City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Brooklyn Nets City Edition
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
        Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54 Men's Shorts
        Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
        Men's Shorts
        Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
        Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
        Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
        €69.99
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Men's Woven Shorts
        Jordan Sport
        Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
        Jordan Sport
        Women's Shorts
        €59.99
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA
        Men's Basketball Shorts
        €42.99
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Women's Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Women's Shorts
        New York Knicks Icon Edition
        New York Knicks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        New York Knicks Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €64.99
        Nike
        Nike Men's 15cm (approx.) Premium Basketball Shorts
        Nike
        Men's 15cm (approx.) Premium Basketball Shorts
        €89.99
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Men's Diamond Shorts
        Miami Heat Icon Edition
        Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Miami Heat Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Los Angeles Lakers
        Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €64.99
        Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
        Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        France Jordan (Road) Limited
        France Jordan (Road) Limited Men's Basketball Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        France Jordan (Road) Limited
        Men's Basketball Shorts
        €64.99
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
        Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Men's Mesh Shorts
        €39.99
        Boston Celtics Statement Edition
        Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Boston Celtics Statement Edition
        Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
        €69.99
        Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
        Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
        €49.99
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Men's Basketball Shorts
        Miami Heat City Edition
        Miami Heat City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Miami Heat City Edition
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Jordan Sport
        Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
        Jordan Sport
        Women's Shorts
        €64.99
        Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
        Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99

        Basketball Shorts

        Crafted to provide breathable comfort during games or all-day wear, Nike basketball shorts for men and women keep you cool in the hottest situations. Featuring Nike's premier Dri-FIT technology, these basketball shorts help wick away sweat so that uncomfortable moisture build-up doesn't weigh you down. Made with an adjustable waistband for custom fit, plus extra side vents for enhanced airflow and a natural range of motion. Visit the Nike store to get all the basketball gear you need, including shoes and jerseys for the whole family.

        Discover The Lightweight Comfort of Nike Basketball Shorts

        Nike's collection of basketball shorts pack so many features, you will want to wear them everywhere. Whether you're practicing free throws or hanging out on a hot day, engineered wipe zones on the shorts help keep your hands sweat-free. Additional side pockets and interior pockets offer secure storage for small belongings or a cell phone. Plus, Nike's collection of team inspired basketball shorts let you show off your favourite clubs and colorways. Up your look with some of Nike's most iconic shoe and clothing styles, featuring collections by Jordan, Lebron and Kyrie Irving.