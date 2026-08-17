White slides, sliders and sandals: sleek, breathable shoes
When the temperature rises, keep your feet cool and comfortable in our white sandals. Breathable designs work to give you maximum airflow. We're talking open heels, exposed toes and cut-out detailing, made in our iconic style. Go with a monochrome design for a sleek look, or pick a pair with contrasting details for a pop of colour. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh on straps and soles, making every step feel premium. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can put their best foot forward.
Kick back in maximum comfort with our white sliders. Plush foam soles put a spring in your step, so there's no limit to how long you lounge. Look out for styles with moulded footbeds that help to keep your feet in place on the go, giving you extra stability when you need it.
For extra support, we've got white sandals and slides with rubber nodes at the toe and heel for durable traction. Not only that, but they push against your foot as you step, engaging sensory areas of the brain to help you stay present and connect with your surroundings. Flip your sliders over, and you'll spot smart traction patterns designed for a firm grip—even in wet conditions. This means you can stroll by the pool with complete confidence.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our white sandals with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.