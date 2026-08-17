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  2. Sandals, Slides & Flip Flops

White Sandals & Sliders

(16)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Shower Slide
Nike Victori One
Men's Shower Slide
32,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
49,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
29,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
37,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
59,99 €
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
109,99 €
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Shower Slides
Jordan Franchise
Shower Slides
29,99 €
Nike Offcourt Adjust
Nike Offcourt Adjust Men's Slides
Nike Offcourt Adjust
Men's Slides
44,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
27,99 €
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Women's Shoes
30% off

White slides, sliders and sandals: sleek, breathable shoes

When the temperature rises, keep your feet cool and comfortable in our white sandals. Breathable designs work to give you maximum airflow. We're talking open heels, exposed toes and cut-out detailing, made in our iconic style. Go with a monochrome design for a sleek look, or pick a pair with contrasting details for a pop of colour. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh on straps and soles, making every step feel premium. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can put their best foot forward.


Kick back in maximum comfort with our white sliders. Plush foam soles put a spring in your step, so there's no limit to how long you lounge. Look out for styles with moulded footbeds that help to keep your feet in place on the go, giving you extra stability when you need it.


For extra support, we've got white sandals and slides with rubber nodes at the toe and heel for durable traction. Not only that, but they push against your foot as you step, engaging sensory areas of the brain to help you stay present and connect with your surroundings. Flip your sliders over, and you'll spot smart traction patterns designed for a firm grip—even in wet conditions. This means you can stroll by the pool with complete confidence.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our white sandals with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.