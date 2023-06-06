Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Material 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      €59.99
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max Men's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Men's Training Trousers
      €69.99
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Sports Utility Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Sports Utility Gilet
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Academy
      Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Global Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Academy
      Men's Dri-FIT Global Football Tracksuit
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      €39.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Men's Graphic Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Men's Graphic Tank Top
      €34.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      €29.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV Men's Insulated Woven Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV
      Men's Insulated Woven Gilet
      €149.99
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Full-Zip Hoodie
      €69.99
      Nike Strike
      Nike Strike Football Crew Socks
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Strike
      Football Crew Socks
      €11.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €149.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Pro Warm
      Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Warm
      Men's Tights

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.