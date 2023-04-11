Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights
        4. /
      4. Crops & Capris

      Crops & Capris

      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Training Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's 7/8-Length High-Waisted Pocket Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air
      Women's 7/8-Length High-Waisted Pocket Running Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's 7/8 Fleece Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's 7/8 Fleece Joggers
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      €54.99
      NikeCourt Advantage
      NikeCourt Advantage Men's Tennis Trousers
      NikeCourt Advantage
      Men's Tennis Trousers
      €64.99
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's 3/4 Tights
      €39.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      €42.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      €44.99