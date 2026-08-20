Winter Gym Clothes

(56)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Long-Sleeve Performance Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Long-Sleeve Performance Top
74,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Lightweight Gloves
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Lightweight Gloves
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
20% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Woven Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Training Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Just In
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
22,99 €
Nike Tech Grip
Nike Tech Grip Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
Just In
Nike Tech Grip
Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
14,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
42,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
30% off
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
30% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
37,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
119,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
94,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers
139,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Men's Tights
42,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
74,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
119,99 €
Nike Dry
Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
Nike Dry
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club Structured AeroBill Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Structured AeroBill Cap
39,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
84,99 €
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Tights
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Woven Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Training Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Just In
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
22,99 €
Nike Tech Grip
Nike Tech Grip Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
Just In
Nike Tech Grip
Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
14,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
42,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
30% off
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
30% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Knit Trousers
37,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
119,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
94,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers
139,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Men's Tights
42,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
74,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
119,99 €
Nike Dry
Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
Nike Dry
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club Structured AeroBill Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Structured AeroBill Cap
39,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
84,99 €

Winter gym wear: bring the heat

Keep up your workout regime when the cold weather hits, thanks to our collection of quality winter gym clothes. You'll find soft, sweat-wicking full-zip hoodies, cosy fleece joggers and winterised trainers tough enough to handle wet-weather walks. Keep your extremities warm with cold-weather accessories such as gloves, neck warmers and beanies. Meanwhile, cushioned socks with thick French terry soles will keep your feet protected on chilly morning runs.


Refresh your winter gym wear with sweatshirts and jogging bottoms featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This innovative fabric helps manage your body's natural heat to keep you warm and comfortable in cold-weather conditions. The insulating fleece material feels super soft, with a brushed texture on the inside for next-level cosiness. If you're training outside, grab a lightweight hooded jacket with a water-repellent coating to protect you from unexpected showers. Look out for take-anywhere designs that pack down neatly into a slim, built-in pouch for maximum convenience.


Need high-performing base layers for your cold-weather gym clothes lineup? You'll find long-sleeved tops and matching fitness tights in smooth, stretchy fabrics to help you move naturally. Plus, moisture-wicking materials help you stay dry and comfortable during high-intensity activities. Flat seams keep your look streamlined while helping to prevent irritation. Want versatility? Fitted tops with extended hems can be worn comfortably—tucked or untucked.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose winter gym clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.