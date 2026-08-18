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Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
30% off
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's T-Shirt
Nike N.A.C.
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Padded Mountainside Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Padded Mountainside Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Luka
Luka Men's T-Shirt
Luka
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
NBA Essential
NBA Essential Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
NBA Essential
Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Top
Jordan Flight
Men's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
30% off
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
30% off
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Secret Diary
Jordan Secret Diary Older Kids' Tulle Skort
Just In
Jordan Secret Diary
Older Kids' Tulle Skort
20% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Jordan Secret Diary
Jordan Secret Diary Older Kids' Cropped Jersey
Just In
Jordan Secret Diary
Older Kids' Cropped Jersey
20% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
30% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.