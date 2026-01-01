Nike
Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set
This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: JA3218-010
Nike
This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.
Product Details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: JA3218-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size 5.5 and is 3'9" (114cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size 6 and is 3'7" (109cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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