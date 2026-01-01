Nike
Toddler Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Wide-Leg Trousers Set
This two-piece set blends modern fit with throwback style. Both pieces are made from soft fleece and feature inverted pleating for room to move. The cosy hoodie has dropped shoulders that relax the fit. The matching wide-leg trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.
- Colour Shown: Moon Particle
- Style: IZ7261-211
Nike
This two-piece set blends modern fit with throwback style. Both pieces are made from soft fleece and feature inverted pleating for room to move. The cosy hoodie has dropped shoulders that relax the fit. The matching wide-leg trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that lasts all day, all play.
Product Details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Moon Particle
- Style: IZ7261-211
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 3T and is 3′3″ (99cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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