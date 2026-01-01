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Recycled Materials
Nike Swim
Older Kids' (Girls') Ripple-Texture Lace-Up One Piece
47,99 €
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
Classic meets modern in this timeless ripple-texture swimsuit. Fully lined with full-bottom coverage, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style.
- Colour Shown: Pink Glow/Pink Glow
- Style: IQ7787-649
Nike Swim
47,99 €
Classic meets modern in this timeless ripple-texture swimsuit. Fully lined with full-bottom coverage, this suit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style.
Benefits
Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.
Product Details
- Embroidered Swoosh
- Full-bottom coverage
- Body: 52% recycled polyester, 41% recycled nylon, 7% elastane; liner: 100% recycled polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Pink Glow/Pink Glow
- Style: IQ7787-649
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Swim
47,99 €