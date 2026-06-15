 
image 1 of 5
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set - Light Thistle/White

Nike Swim Effortless Essential

Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set

44,99 €

Summer fun starts with this fully lined bikini set. The classic triangle bikini top is pool party ready with adjustable straps and the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and full-bottom coverage.


  • Colour Shown: Light Thistle/White
  • Style: IQ7790-569

Nike Swim Effortless Essential

44,99 €

Summer fun starts with this fully lined bikini set. The classic triangle bikini top is pool party ready with adjustable straps and the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and full-bottom coverage.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
  • HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY.
  • AFTER EACH WEAR.
  • NON-CHLORINE BLEACH.
  • LINE DRY.
  • DO NOT IRON.
  • DO NOT DRY-CLEAN.
  • DO NOT STORE WET.
  • Colour Shown: Light Thistle/White
  • Style: IQ7790-569

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • SUPER 👍

    KRZYSZTOF309225f8431645e8b714e4e850ac6937

    SUPER SUPER SUPER SUPER SUPER SUPER 👍👍👍

Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set

Nike Swim Effortless Essential

44,99 €

Complete the look